Vancouver teen missing since Monday located, reunited with family

Police reported Friday night that a Vancouver teen missing since Monday night has been located.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, 18-year-old Essence Bryant is safe and was being reunited with her family as of 8 p.m.

The teen had previously been missing after being last seen leaving work Monday in the area of Gher Road and Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard.

Police thank everyone who called in with tips, as well as Neighbors on Watch volunteers and other concerned citizens who help to get the message out about the missing teen.

