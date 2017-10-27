Police: Pedestrian seriously injured in crash in NE Portland

Police are responding to a serious crash in northeast Portland that has left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau responded to the scene near the intersection of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and Northeast Simpson Street just after 7:30 p.m.

According to the PPB, the pedestrian, a 55-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said the driver involved in the incident stayed at the scene and has been cooperating with investigators.

Northbound traffic on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard was closed at the scene of the crash for the investigation.

