Nike unveils new gear designed by Doernbecher patients

Nike is sharing a very special collection that's got a local connection.

Friday night Nike unveiled the 2017 Doernbecher Freestyle Collection, which was designed by patients at Doernbecher Children's Hospital.

The kids got to work with a Nike design team to come up with their one-of-a-kind footwear and clothes.

Andrew Merydith, 15, was one of the designers and did not let his battle with cystic fibrosis get in the way of showing off his creativity.

“This paint splat and the color scheme came from my BMX,” he explained. “My shoes are blue and green for the Seahawks, and the green and purple also match with my BMX color team.”

The kid's designs were auctioned off Friday to raise money for Doernbecher Children's Hospital.

The public will be able to buy the new designs through Nike later this year.

To learn more about the collection, head to Nike.com.

