Lincoln HS students take a knee during national anthem to protest racial injustice

A controversial form of protest that’s been seen across the country was on display in Portland Friday as students took a knee during the national anthem before a football game at Lincoln High School.

More than 60 students, including four football players who consistently kneel, held signs reading “Racial Justice Now,” and took a knee during the national anthem.

A club at the high school, Sisters of Color, organized the protest. The club’s co-president, Sophia Wilson, told FOX 12 the protest is bold and that she understands not everyone supports the political statement.

“It makes me so mad that some people have to go through some things just based on the color of their skin,” Wilson said before the football game.

She said she knew she wouldn’t have everyone on her side Friday night.

“The first few months that I started kneeling, a lot of people asked me questions like, ‘How do you think military veterans feel?’… ‘Do you think that you’re disrespecting them?’” she said. “That really made me step back and think.”

Wilson explained that one thing made her continue - knowing soldiers of color are still coming back home and facing racism.

Wilson said organizing dozens of students took teamwork and a few weeks of spreading the word about the protest. Some of them skipped practices Friday night to take part in what she said was their way of protesting racial injustice.

“I hope it shows other people that you don't have to be a certain type of person. You don't have to be a person of color to do this,” Wilson said. “It can be anyone. It can be anyone who feels that racial injustice is wrong and needs to be changed.”

Wilson told FOX 12 she respects the flag and what it stands for, adding that she is hoping to influence other students to be comfortable enough to peacefully protest and stand up for their beliefs.

