Crews respond to apartment fire in SE Portland

Ten people were displaced by a fire at an apartment in southeast Portland Friday afternoon.

Crews from Portland Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the residence in the 3200 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue just before 4:30 p.m., with the first units arriving reporting a growing smoke column even before they were there.

A second alarm was called due to the growing smoke and the proximity to other buildings.

The crews immediately began working to put out the fire inside the three-story structure.

Witnesses at the scene told crews the fire started in the garage of the building, and there was also damage to the exterior of the building on the upper floors.

A fire investigator responded to the scene to determine the cause and gather damage estimates.

No injuries were reported from the people living in the apartment building or fire crews.

The Red Cross has responded to assist the residents who were displaced.

