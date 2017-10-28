Neighbors recount terror as Keizer home goes up in flames with father, daughter inside

A 6-year old girl and her father are fighting for their lives after their home in Keizer was destroyed by flames.

Family members told FOX 12 that Miguel Ruvalcaba and his daughter Brixa are both in the hospital in critical condition, noting that five children and their father were inside the home when it caught fire around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

They also said the mother had left the house to get a gallon of milk, and by the time she had returned, flames had consumed her home.

The fire left the family’s home unrecognizable. Photos shared by the family show the destruction inside the house.

“Everything is gone, nothing is salvageable, nothing at all,” neighbor Telese Hoerauf, who lives right next door to the family on Rozilla Court, said. “When we first got in, there were no flames just smoke. All of a sudden, two seconds later, just poof.”

Hoerauf said she heard children banging on her door Thursday night and then ran outside only to find a 7-year-old, a 4-year-old and the family’s 2-year-old twins, all standing in the dark, terrified.

“I was frantic, I was panicking,” Hoerauf recalled. “The oldest girl was like, ‘They’re in the house, they’re in the house.’”

She and her husband didn’t hesitate and said they ran inside the burning home, crawling and coughing through thick smoke.

“We both got on our hands and knees. We were trying to crawl through but it was so smoky,” Hoerauf said. “We couldn’t breathe, we were just coughing. I could feel the heat from the garage door. It was just hot.”

Fire crews arrived and found the father and his daughter inside. Crews said it was almost too late, with both victims unconscious and likely close to death.

“She told us she tried to wake her sister up, but her sister wouldn’t wake up,” Hoerauf said of the oldest child. “She tried. She’s a brave, brave little girl, so brave.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

