Portland students ready for Halloween thanks to Magic Wheelchair

A nonprofit used a little bit of magic this Halloween to give two Portland kids a holiday to remember.

Magic Wheelchair showed up at Harvey Scott Elementary school Friday with ultimate costumes for students Mattea and Lily.

Mattea is going as a hummingbird pilot, and Lily is going as Moana.

Magic was created today at Scott K-8 for Mattea and Lily. Also known as a hummingbird pilot and Moana. #trickortreat @MagicWheelchair pic.twitter.com/kuLBqHMqlh — Portland Public Sch. (@PPSConnect) October 27, 2017

Keizer-based Magic Wheelchair started in 2015 and already has built more than 40 costumes for kids with special needs.

To learn more about the group and see the amazing costumes they have built for kids, visit MagicWheelchair.org.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.