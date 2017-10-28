Portland students ready for Halloween thanks to Magic Wheelchair - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland students ready for Halloween thanks to Magic Wheelchair

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A nonprofit used a little bit of magic this Halloween to give two Portland kids a holiday to remember.

Magic Wheelchair showed up at Harvey Scott Elementary school Friday with ultimate costumes for students Mattea and Lily.

Mattea is going as a hummingbird pilot, and Lily is going as Moana.

Keizer-based Magic Wheelchair started in 2015 and already has built more than 40 costumes for kids with special needs.

To learn more about the group and see the amazing costumes they have built for kids, visit MagicWheelchair.org.

