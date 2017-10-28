Hockinson's Racanelli brothers have the Hawks flying high

Tucked away in the shadow of Mount St. Helens in Brush Prairie is the home to two of the best high school football players in the Pacific Northwest, both of whom are erupting for touchdowns in the 2-A Greater St. Helens League.

The Racanelli brothers have taken over the show as they lead the best team Hockinson High has seen in its 14-years of Hawk football.

Canon, a 17-year-old senior, and his slightly taller “little” brother Sawyer, a 15-year-old sophomore, are a sold-out show in Brush Prairie, racking up touchdown passes at a soaring rate for the Hawks.

“We have been pretty lucky here,” head coach Rick Steele said before zeroing in on Canon. “We've had some really good football players. I would say we've never had a quarterback like him.”

From the QB to wide receiver, the brothers said they are just keeping it in the family.

“We have a little of the brotherly connection. We have a little technique we do to know if I am going to be open, find me and I'll catch it,” Sawyer told FOX 12. “Just a little stare at each other, hand wipe.”

“We have hand signals,” Canon added. “We have a whole bunch of different ones, but we aren't supposed to talk about them.”

Their secrets are safe at home, where the brothers have plenty of time together.

"We share a room too, so that's not fun,” Sawyer said. “He likes the room hot and I like the room cold, so that’s never good.

“Winters are the worst,” Canon agreed. “He likes 10 blankets and I like it 90 degrees. I'd sweat in my sleep if I could.”

It's the rest of the 2-A Greater St. Helens League that sweats the Hawks. The team's offensive coordinator is Josh Racanelli, the brothers’ dad and a former quarterback at Boise State and Portland State who earned the nickname “Canon.”

That was also the name he gave his oldest son, who almost serves as the co-offensive coordinator when under center.

“His dad actually only calls about half the plays. The rest of the time, Canon just calls the plays on his own,” Steele said. “He's rarely wrong, so I will walk up to Josh on the sideline and say, 'Hey, what are we calling here?' He goes, 'I don't know, Canon's calling it.'”

Missing on the sidelines during this undefeated season is the boys’ grandfather, Roger Seekins, who passed away from cancer in last spring.

“He would always sit in the car. He had cancer so he couldn't be around people. So that has kind of been our motivation for each other, to win a state championship for him,” Sawyer said. “Knowing he's not with us is kind of a sad, sad story because every game, Pop Warner throughout high school, he’s always been there.”

“(He) never missed a game,” Canon added.

The Racanelli brothers also hoop it up for the Hawks in the winter but want to keep the show on the gridiron rolling all the way to the WIAA 2-A state title game in the Tacoma Dome.

“It's very rare that a team in the middle of nowhere is ranked number two in the state and one of the favorites,” Canon said. It's pretty cool and I think we really do have the right mix to do it all.”

