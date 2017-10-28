Crews battle apartment fire in SW Portland

Portland Fire and Rescue crews responded to an apartment fire in Southwest Portland.

Crews rushed to the apartment complex on Southwest 13th Avenue and Clay Street just after 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

First arriving crews went into the structure and confirmed that there was smoke on the second floor and found a fire in one of the rooms.

Multiple fire crews worked simultaneously to perform a search and rescue functions and extinguish the fire.

Portland Fire and Rescue says later arriving units searched of the upper and lower floors and to ventilate smoke from the building.

The fire was contained just before 7:30.

Investigators said the fire was caused by “smoker’s carelessness.”

Fire crews have not said if anyone was hurt.

