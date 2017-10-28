OSP: Teen killed in officer-involved shooting on Highway 18

A 17-year-old carjacking suspect died in an officer-involved shooting in Polk County Saturday morning.

Oregon State Police reported troopers were working with the Polk County Major Crimes Team to investigate an officer-involved shooting on Highway 18 near milepost 23 in Grand Ronde.

ODOT crews closed the section of Highway 18 and established detours due to the investigation. The highway reopened before noon.

Hwy. 18 closed at the Valley Junction. ODOT says it will be closed for several more hours. pic.twitter.com/pBKDbpNG5K — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) October 28, 2017

OSP said preliminary information indicates Polk County deputies were notified of an armed carjacking and robbery at 4 a.m. at the Safeway parking lot at the corner of Silverton Road and Lancaster Drive Northeast in Salem.

A black 2015 Toyota Corolla was reportedly taken at the location.

Deputies found the vehicle and a pursuit ensued, ending on Highway 18.

OSP said deputies attempted to take the suspect, identified as a 17-year-old boy from Silverton, into custody.

Shots were fired during the attempt and the suspect died at the scene.

OSP says this started as a car jacking in Salem and ended in an officer involved shooting on Hwy. 18. 17-year old male was killed. pic.twitter.com/gbEsInr6On — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) October 28, 2017

Investigators recovered a weapon from the shooting.

OSP said the names of the law enforcement members involved in the shooting and the name of the suspect are being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.