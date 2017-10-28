Hospital: Hiker who was lost 5 days in wilderness near Mt. Hood discharged

A Portland man was discharged from a Gresham hospital Saturday morning, nearly a week after he went missing while hiking.

Nathan Mitchell, 34, was found Thursday just before noon, five days after he set out for a day hike in the Wildwood Recreation Area near Welches.

“I just kept thinking I’ve got to make it out of here, I’m not going to give up,” he recalled. “But day four – I think people in the search too, and myself – you start to despair.”

Mitchell was found in a drainage area off the Bonanza Trail. He had survived his time alone since Oct. 21 by drinking stream water.

When rescuers found Mitchell, he was able to walk with them to the command center at the Wildwood Recreation Area.

He was hospitalized Thursday at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center but didn’t stay long. He went home Saturday.

Mitchell said he might take a couple of weeks off, but he will be hiking again soon – this time with a buddy and a locator beacon.

