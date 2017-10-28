Police investigating crash that injured pedestrian in NE Portland

A man suffered traumatic injuries after he was hit by a car in northeast Portland Friday night, police said.

At 7:33 p.m., officers responded to a reported car crash involving a pedestrian on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Simpson Street.

The pedestrian, a man in his 50s, suffered injuries described as traumatic and was taken by ambulance to a city hospital.

Police told FOX 12 the man had broken bones along his right side and a fractured skull.

The driver cooperated with officers at the scene and police said the driver didn’t see the victim crossing the street.

Speed is not considered a factor in the crash. Police said the crash was an accident.

No citations were issued at the scene and no charges have been filed.

The crash is under investigation by the Portland Police Bureau’s Traffic Division's Major Crash Team.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be passed on to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office for review to determine if any charges should be filed.

