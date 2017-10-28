Milwaukie police searching for missing and endangered man

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Milwaukie man who was last seen Friday morning.

Rason Kentta, 42, was last seen around 4:30 a.m. at the Portland Amtrak station, police said.

He boarded a train but he did not get off at his intended destination of Klamath Falls.

Police said it is unclear if Kentta got off the train at an earlier stop or continued on past Klamath Falls.

Kentta suffers from mental health issues and has limited medication with him, police said.

He is described as a white man who is around 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 260 pounds. He was last seen wearing jeans, a dark-colored tank top and a jean jacket while carrying a light blue backpack.

Anyone who sees Kentta is asked to contact Milwaukie Police immediately at 503-768-7500.

