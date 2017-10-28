Firefighters rescue 3 dogs from burning townhouse in SE Portland

A townhouse in southeast Portland caught fire Saturday morning, leaving three dogs trapped inside.

Portland Fire & Rescue reported firefighters were dispatched to a fire reported near Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Ramona Street at 10:20 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a 2-story townhouse on fire.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames before it extended to the other three townhouses in the complex.

All occupants made it out safely before firefighters arrived but told crews three small dogs were inside the burning unit.

The dogs were found safe and brought out of the townhouse.

PF&R investigators determined two townhouses sustained $90,000 in damage from the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

