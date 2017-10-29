Father, daughter pulled from Keizer house fire die at the hospital

A 6-year-old girl and her father have both died after they were pulled from their burning home in Keizer last week.

Firefighters responded to the home on Rozilla Court Northeast at 11:39 p.m. Thursday, October 26 after four children escaped and called 911 from a neighbor’s house.

The fire is believed to have started in the garage and spread to the attic. Crews entered the home and pulled out Miguel Ruvalcaba and his 6-year-old daughter Brixa. They have been fighting for their lives in the hospital ever since.

Officials said Miguel died on Saturday night. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Brixa passed away just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Fire officials told FOX 12 the home had no working smoke detectors.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The family says they lost everything and they are asking for donations: including kids clothing and diapers – anything will help. They said donations can be dropped off at Weddle Elementary school in Keizer.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.