Father pulled from house fire dies at the hospital

Officials said a Keizer father who was pulled from a house fire last week died in the hospital overnight.

Firefighters responded to the home on Rozilla Court Northeast at 11:39 p.m. Thursday, October 26 after four children escaped and called 911 from a neighbor’s house.

The fire is believed to have started in the garage and spread to the attic.

Crews entered the home and pulled out Miguel Ruvalcaba and his six-year-old daughter Brixa.

Officials said Miguel passed away Saturday night.

Brixa is still in critical condition at Randall Children’s Hospital.

Fire officials told FOX 12 the home had no working smoke detectors.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.