Local families participate in the Teal Pumpkin Project

If you see teal colored pumpkins while you are trick-or-treating this Halloween, there’s a specific reason for that.

Teal pumpkins indicate that the home offers non-food items for trick-or-treaters who have food restrictions or allergies.

The Teal Pumpkin Project started in Tennessee three years ago and it has since reached all 50 states.

"When you walk up to a house that has a teal pumpkin, it’s like knowing that, that person gets it. They know how hard this holiday is for kids with food restrictions and they care and they want to include them. That kids with food restrictions are welcome. The kids get excited but I think the parents get more excited," said mom Elizabeth Ely-Moreno

The Food Allergy Research and Education Organization has a map online showing homes with teal pumpkins.

You can include your home if you plan to offer non-food related items this year.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.