PPB hosts 'Girl Cops Are Awesome' event

The Portland Police Bureau hosted its annual Girl Cops Are Awesome event Saturday in Northeast Portland.

The campaign started two years ago, when then 4-year-old Kinley was upset about a police officer Halloween costume she saw was labeled as a boy’s costume.

Her mom posted about it on Facebook, and Portland Police officer Raelynn McKay responded: “Girl cops are awesome.” That launched the now annual event, which gives kids the chance to see women police officers in action.

"I think it is good for girls to see women in law enforcement, firefighting, military, paramedics," said McKay.

"I think it is really important for parents to empower their kids to know that you can be whatever you want to be. I think that is the message we want to leave today for girls and boys alike,” officer Rashida Saunders said.

McKay and Saunders hope the event continues for years to come.

