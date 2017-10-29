Driver hits Wash. Co. patrol car; driver cited for DUII - KPTV - FOX 12

Driver hits Wash. Co. patrol car; driver cited for DUII

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Washington Co. Sheriff's Office Courtesy: Washington Co. Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Washington Co. Sheriff's Office Courtesy: Washington Co. Sheriff's Office
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

An impaired driver collided with a Washington County deputy's patrol car on Highway 26 Sunday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said a 2006 Honda Civic that was traveling west hit the patrol car just after 5:30 a.m. between the Sylvan exit and Highway 217.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was conducting a traffic stop at the time and was not hurt.

Beaverton Police responded and handled the investigation.

Dhivyasimhon Sridharan, 26, of Portland was cited into Beaverton Municipal Court for DUII and careless driving.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

