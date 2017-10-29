Teen hospitalized after police chase, crash in stolen pickup

A 15-year-old was hospitalized after officers say he crashed a stolen pickup truck in Gresham following a police chase that started in Sandy.

Sandy police responded to a home in the 17000 block of Loundree Drive at about 11 p.m. Saturday on the report of a vehicle theft. Police learned that at least two suspects went into the family’s open garage, found keys to both a Dodge and Toyota pickup and then took off in both vehicles.

An officer who was elsewhere at the time of the thefts notified the responding officer and dispatch that he had seen the stolen pickups leaving the area on Highway 26 and gave the last known location.

The responding officer immediately got onto Highway 26 heading westbound toward Gresham.

He eventually caught up to the stolen Dodge pickup and gave chase. The suspect’s driving soon became erratic, and the officer decided to terminate the pursuit. The officer then had dispatch put a “Be on the Lookout” or BOLO for the trucks.

A short time later, Gresham police reported a crash near Northwest Eastman Parkway and Northwest Burnside Road.

According to Gresham police, the suspect vehicle ran a red light, collided with a couple of cars and sheared off a power pole. Police said one of the wheels from the suspect vehicle broke off and damaged the hood of a nearby parked car.

The 15-year-old suspect was pinned in the vehicle but was conscious and breathing. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries. Sandy police said he will eventually be taken to juvenile detention and charged.

Gresham police said the drivers of the other vehicles suffered minor injuries.

Police said the suspect who stole the Toyota pickup, who is also believed to be a minor, remains at large. However, Vancouver police recovered the ditched Toyota pickup in Vancouver at about 8 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information about the other suspect’s whereabouts or the thefts in general is asked to call Sandy police at 503-489-2195 and reference case # 17-1802.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.