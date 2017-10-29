Portland police investigate shooting in Lloyd District, no injuries reported

Portland police are investigating a shooting in the Lloyd District early Sunday.

Just after 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of gunfire outside the Tao Event Center, located at 631 NE Oregon St.

Officers arrived in the area and found evidence of gunfire, including bullet strikes to three parked vehicles. Witnesses described a white vehicle speeding out of the area that was possibly involved in the shooting.

Police said no gunshot victims were located in the area or arrived at any Portland hospitals.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Gang Enforcement Team Detective Jeff Pontius at 503-823-2081 or jeffery.pontius@portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.