Wilson's heroics lead Seahawks to wild 41-38 win over Texans

Actor Kevin Spacey says he is "beyond horrified" by allegations that he made sexual advances on a teen boy in 1986.More >
Actor Kevin Spacey says he is "beyond horrified" by allegations that he made sexual advances on a teen boy in 1986.More >
A 6-year-old girl and her father have both died after they were pulled from their burning home in Keizer last week.More >
A 6-year-old girl and her father have both died after they were pulled from their burning home in Keizer last week.More >
Astronomers around the world are trying to track down a small, fast-moving object that is zipping through our solar system.More >
Astronomers around the world are trying to track down a small, fast-moving object that is zipping through our solar system.More >
Police say a 12-year-old boy jumped from an overpass above Interstate 66 in northern Virginia and fell onto a car, killing the driver.More >
Police say a 12-year-old boy jumped from an overpass above Interstate 66 in northern Virginia and fell onto a car, killing the driver.More >
Twenty seconds is all it took to kill 19-year-old Dustin Manning. His devastated parents, Greg and Lisa Manning, said the toxicology report found he had taken a toxic mix of heroin and fentanyl, a synthetic opioid so powerful it's often fatal.More >
Twenty seconds is all it took to kill 19-year-old Dustin Manning. His devastated parents, Greg and Lisa Manning, said the toxicology report found he had taken a toxic mix of heroin and fentanyl, a synthetic opioid so powerful it's often fatal.More >
A Gresham family is sharing their story after they say they were scammed for more than $300 dollars for Portland Trail Blazers tickets Saturday.More >
A Gresham family is sharing their story after they say they were scammed for more than $300 dollars for Portland Trail Blazers tickets Saturday.More >
A routine stop at the gas station ended in turmoil for one woman.More >
A routine stop at the gas station ended in turmoil for one woman.More >
A pregnant woman was rushed to the hospital Sunday after deputies say she was dragged and run over by her own vehicle.More >
A pregnant woman was rushed to the hospital Sunday after deputies say she was dragged and run over by her own vehicle.More >
A 15-year-old was hospitalized after officers say he crashed a stolen pickup truck in Gresham following a police chase that started in Sandy.More >
A 15-year-old was hospitalized after officers say he crashed a stolen pickup truck in Gresham following a police chase that started in Sandy.More >
A 17-year-old carjacking suspect died in an officer-involved shooting in Polk County Saturday morning.More >
A 17-year-old carjacking suspect died in an officer-involved shooting in Polk County Saturday morning.More >