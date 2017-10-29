Suspect wanted for rape in Oregon arrested in Vancouver

A man wanted for rape in Oregon was arrested after being spotted in Vancouver.

Clark County deputies arrested 38-year-old Daniel Fowler Saturday morning on Northeast 147th Avenue in the Orchards area.

Deputies said they spotted a truck associated with Fowler in a driveway and got permission to search the home from the homeowners.

When the deputies got near a gated and fenced area, they said a homeowner started to act strange. They found Fowler in the area and say it appears he was looking for weapons with a broken bottle and garden clippers.

Deputies ended up shooting him with a rubber bullet before arresting him.

One of the homeowners was also arrested for rendering criminal assistance.

