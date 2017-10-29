Police investigating bogus Blazers tickets sold to Gresham family

A Gresham family is sharing their story after they say they were scammed for more than $300 dollars for Portland Trail Blazers tickets Saturday.

Tiffany Crane said her husband had recently returned from working six weeks away from home. To celebrate the family being back together, they decided to look for tickets to the last Saturday’s Blazers game against the Phoenix Suns at the Moda Center.

“Our 4-year-old was so excited to go to the Blazer game,” Crane said.

She said they searched Craigslist like they had done so many times before for tickets and came across an ad for Saturday’s game.

“We’ve done plenty of transactions off of Craigslist and have always had great results,” Crane said.

But this time, she said things were a little uneasy. They met the seller in a parking lot at the Cascade Station shopping center near the airport.

“We waited for a while, that was one of the things, it was like it is 20 minutes ‘til game time and you are still not here,” Crane said.

When the guy showed up with the tickets, she still felt a little uneasy but then noticed something that calmed her down.

“I mean, he had his girlfriend with him. He had a 2-year-old baby with him so that is like, we were like, OK, who is going to bring their baby to make money off of somebody,” Crane said.

She still didn’t feel 100 percent about buying the tickets, so she snapped a picture of the man and wrote down his license plate number before they left.

With tickets in hand, they headed to the Moda Center.

“When they went to scan them, it is usually green to go and there was a big red X,” Crane said. “Instantly, me and my husband's stomachs kind of dropped.”

She said they were then directed to the box office where the ticket agent inspected the tickets, determined they were bogus and voided them out.

The tickets look legit but they're fake. The warning from a Gresham family about buying tickets online. See you at 10:00. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/KfDgRZDo7O — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) October 30, 2017

Crane said she wants to thank Moda Center for helping get replacement tickets so they could continue to enjoy that nice night out as a family they had originally started out on.

“We didn’t trust our gut,” Crane said. “If it seems that it might be wrong, then it probably is.”

She added that she hopes by sharing their story no one else will have to go through what they did.

Portland police are looking into the case. They encourage people looking to purchase any type of event ticket to only use official sources, like the Trail Blazers or legitimate vendors like Ticketmaster.

