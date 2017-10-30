Pregnant woman taken to hospital after being run over by own car - KPTV - FOX 12

Pregnant woman taken to hospital after being run over by own car

Posted: Updated:
(Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office) (Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office)
BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

A pregnant woman was rushed to the hospital Sunday after deputies say she was dragged and run over by her own vehicle. 

The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. along Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard near Walker Road.

Washington County deputies said two women were pushing the SUV to get it out of the road after it broke down. 

Due to a downward slope, the car began to roll forward. Deputies said one of the women, who was pregnant, tried to jump into the car but instead it dragged her, knocked her down and ran over her chest area before it came to a stop. 

She was taken to the hospital and deputies do not believe her injuries are life threatening. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.