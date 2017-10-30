Police locate endangered Vancouver woman - KPTV - FOX 12

Police locate endangered Vancouver woman

Vancouver Police Department (KPTV file image) Vancouver Police Department (KPTV file image)
Police officers in Vancouver said a missing elderly woman believed to be endangered has been found.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, 85-year-old Susanne Figley was located and is safe.

Officers said she is being reunited with her family.

