Reward offered in 2014 double murder in NE Portland

A North Carolina couple is charged with felony child abuse after maggots were found in the diaper of an 18-month-old baby, one of seven children in their care, police said.More >
Detroit police recently told the parents of a woman reported missing in 2009 that investigators actually found her body in 2010 and later buried her unidentified remains.More >
A United States Navy Sailor from Indian Trail and his pregnant wife are currently recovering in the hospital after an alleged shooting incident Saturday night.More >
A woman has pleaded guilty to charges including abuse of a corpse, while another suspect faces murder charges for the death of a Portland man whose body was found in Lane County.More >
At 69 years old, Homer Williams has finally found what he's been searching for his entire life: a family and a home to call his own. "It's like Heaven."More >
A 12-year-old Virginia boy suffered minor injuries when he jumped out of a moving car after being abducted at gunpoint, police said.More >
The loss of a fallen hero from Oregon City left his mother to pick up the pieces and figure out how to make something so tragic into an act of real change.More >
Portland police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a park Tuesday morning.More >
The Beaverton Police Department reported multiple cars were broken into at the VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa on Monday.More >
