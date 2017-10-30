Reward offered in 2014 double murder in NE Portland

Portland police and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help in solving an investigation into the 2014 deaths of a couple in northeast Portland.

Officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of Northeast 114th Avenue on October 30, 2014, after receiving reports of a possible deceased person inside.

When the officers arrived, they found the bodies of 65-year-old Jerry Ephrem and his wife, 65-year-old Helen Ephrem.

Investigators believe the couple was killed but do not have any suspect information or a motive for the killing.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards for information that leads to an arrest, and information about any unsolved homicide is eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.

To submit a tip, people can text 823HELP followed by the tip to the number 274637, share the tip at CrimeStoppersOfOregon.com, call 503-823-4357 or download the TipSubmit smartphone app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

