Community mourning the deaths of Keizer father and daughter

Family members and friends in Keizer are mourning a little girl who loved singing and dancing and a dedicated father who enjoyed music and gardening.

Miguel Ruvalcaba and his 6-year-old daughter Brixia both died over the weekend after sustaining injuries during a fire Thursday night that destroyed the family’s home.

The two were found unconscious by firefighters in the home on Rozilla Court.

Four other young children escaped the fire without injury, to the family’s oldest child, 7-year-old Azadia, who got her 4-year-old brother and the family’s 2-year-old twins out of the home and over to a neighbor's house to call for help.

The children's mother had just left to go to the grocery store when the fire started. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Brixa was a first-grader at Weddle Elementary School, where administrators said it is a tragic time for everyone.

While school officials said they were too upset to speak on camera, they did tell FOX 12 they will be collecting clothing, household items and gift cards for the surviving family members, hoping to bring them a little bit of comfort and relief during this heartbreaking time.

Brixia's aunt also didn't want to speak on camera but described her niece as a typical little girl who spent time singing and dancing and also loved horses and kayaking.

She added that Miguel was an extremely loving and dedicated father who enjoyed playing the guitar and piano, as well as gardening.

A spokeswoman for the school district told FOX 12 teachers and staff of the school is united with students and parents in their grief, calling Weddle a tight-knit community.

"The mood inside the school is one that's really tough to describe because there's a lot of heartbreak everywhere you look,” the spokeswoman said. "The people who go there, they know each other and they live next-door to each other, and they walk their dogs together, they walk to school together."

The school has made extra counselors available for students and staff, as well as a roving substitute teacher to give grieving teachers an extra hand.

There has also been a GoFundMe campaign started for the family that has so far raised more than $3,700.

