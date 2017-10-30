Teen carjacking suspect identified in deadly Hwy 18 officer-involved shooting

Investigators have identified the 17-year-old carjacking suspect who died in an officer-involved shooting on Highway 18.

The Polk County District Attorney’s Office reported that autopsy results for Baltazar Escaloma-Baez, 17, of Silverton, are not being released at this time.

The case began with a report of an armed carjacking and robbery in the Safeway parking lot at Silverton Road and Lancaster Drive Northeast in Salem at around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies located the stolen 2015 Toyota Corolla and a chase ensued that ended on Highway 18 near Milepost 23 in the Grand Ronde area.

Investigators said shots were fired as the deputies attempted to take the suspect into custody.

Escaloma-Baez was pronounced dead at the scene.

A weapon connected with the suspect was recovered at the scene, but investigators have not released any details about it.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies involved in the incident were identified Monday as Sgt. Kevin Haynes, Deputy Kelly Lorence and Deputy Mike Stevenson.

They have 18 years, 1 ½ years and two years of service, respectively, with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Haynes has more than 27 years of law enforcement experience overall.

A grand jury will be convened to review the investigation once it is complete, according to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office.

The deputies are all now on paid leave.

