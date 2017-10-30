Residents clean up after windy Portland morning

A wild and windy start to the week may have left some people starting the day in the dark, but it left others spending the rest of the morning appreciating the colors of fall.

About 5,000 PGE customers lost power Monday morning because of high wind, with most home’s saw service restored by noon.

The wind also brought down branches and tons of leaves around the Portland metro area.

While those downed branches meant chores for some in northwest Portland, others gathered up leaves and pine cones and set up an art installation.

The gusts varied around the metro area, with some topping 40 miles per hour on the east side while the west side wind only reached 20 mph.

Still, the falling branches and fallen leaves were enough to change the neighborhood landscapes, leaving some enthusiastic and others a bit more cautious as they look ahead to the rains forecast for later this week.

