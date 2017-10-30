Gang Enforcement Team investigating SE Portland shooting; two men hospitalized

The Portland Police Bureau’s Gang Enforcement Team is investigating a shooting in southeast Portland.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire on the 2800 block of Southeast 125th Avenue at 12:46 p.m. Monday.

Witnesses reported several vehicles speeding away from the area after shots were fired.

Police said evidence of gunfire was found in the area.

As officers were investigating, a man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound described as serious, but not life-threatening.

Investigators determined the injury was a result of the shooting on Southeast 125th Avenue.

By Monday evening, police reported a second man arrived at a Portland hospital with a gunshot wound sustained in this shooting. The second gunshot victim was expected to survive his injury.

The Gang Enforcement Team was called out to continue the investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Jeff Pontius at 503-823-2081 or Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov.

