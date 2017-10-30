Man suspected of selling fake Blazers tickets to at least two families

Ticket scam suspect pictured on the left looking at the camera in photo provided to FOX 12. (KPTV)

A second couple has now come forward, saying a man scammed them out of tickets to a recent Portland Trailblazers basketball game.

Timber Rice and her boyfriend, Alonzo Parnell, told FOX 12 they found tickets to last Thursday’s game against the Clippers through the mobile app OfferUp.

They scheduled a meeting with the seller at a gas station on North Lombard Street, but Parnell said he had a bad feeling about the interaction and he snapped a photo of the man’s car and license plate – a green Acura with Oregon plates 704 HGM.

“I looked at the tickets and they looked pretty legit to me, and I was like he’s probably good for it so I gave him the money and went to the car, but just in case I took a picture of his license plate,” Parnell said.

Then they went to the Moda Center.

“The guy scanned our tickets, both of ours and our friend’s because we were taking him to his first Blazers game,” Rice said. “They’re like yeah, I’m sorry, these are counterfeit tickets, so go home, you know.”

The same thing happened to Tiffany Crane and her family on Saturday.

Crane found tickets to the game against the Suns on Craigslist, and met the seller in the Best Buy parking lot at Cascade Station.

Again – they turned out to be fakes.

She snapped a photo of the seller talking with her husband, and now Rice and Parnell are sure the bogus tickets they purchased were sold by the same man.

Portland police are investigating and hope to identify the man before anyone else’s hard earned money is stolen.

“If you have a gut feeling about something, trust your gut feeling. Trust it 100%,” Crane told FOX 12. “Me and my husband both had a bad feeling about it. We didn’t trust our gut – and if it seems like it might be wrong, then it probably is.”

