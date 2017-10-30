Detectives investigating ‘suspicious death’ near park in Albany area

Detectives are investigating what they call a “suspicious death” near Bryant Park in the Albany area.

Albany firefighters were flagged down by a person at 2 p.m. Monday and informed of a body on Bryant Drive, about one mile south of Bryant Park.

Linn County deputies and detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.

No other details were immediately released by investigators Monday.

