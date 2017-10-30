Candles near holiday decorations started house fire in Newport

Investigators determined candles left too close to combustible holiday decorations started a fire at a home in Newport.

Crews responded to the 600 block of Southeast 5th Street, above Bay Boulevard, at 5:37 p.m. Sunday.

They arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the roof of a house. The only person inside managed to safely evacuate.

Firefighters determined the fire was mainly in the attic. Because of the age of the home, past remodeling and multiple layers of roofing material, firefighters had to cut numerous holes and tear down portions of the ceiling to get to the fire and bring it under control.

The cause of the fire was candles and holiday decorations, according to firefighters.

A damage estimate was not released.

The Newport Fire Department reminds people to keep candles at least 12 inches away from any combustible materials and to test smoke detectors regularly.

The Newport Fire Department received mutual aid assistance from Toledo Fire Department, Depoe Bay Fire Department and Seal Rock Fire District in this case. The Newport Police Department and Pacific West Ambulance also helped at the scene.

