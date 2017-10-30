Gusty winds sweep across Portland metro area

Gusty winds across the metro area made for a beautiful day for some, but others were met with a headache.

Portland General Electric was reporting a handful of outages Monday night caused by the gusty winds.

In southwest Portland, near the intersection of Cedarcrest Street and Washington Drive, a hefty branch had fallen on the power lines knocking out power to several homes in the area.

Neighbors said the limb came down earlier in the morning. PGE crews were out working to get the lines repaired.

The wind also whipped through northwest Portland.

“We heard the wind and I thought for sure it was going to break the window of my bedroom, we have a branch that was hitting it,” Kim Byrne said.

Power was also knocked out to Chapman Elementary School on Monday morning. The school decided to move forward with classes despite the outage.

At Rocky Butte, the gusty east wind didn’t keep folks from taking in a day filled with clear blue skies and the last bit of fall color.

“It was calm at first and not too bad, then the more we sat up there it just got worse and worse,” Sara Campos said. “Even though it is windy out go and enjoy it. It is always fun to just get out.”

