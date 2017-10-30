Woman pleads guilty to abuse of corpse; man charged with murder for death of Portland man

A woman has pleaded guilty to charges including abuse of a corpse, while another suspect faces murder charges for the death of a Portland man whose body was found in Lane County.

Jessika Lynne Atkinson, 23, and Peter George Jirasek, 34, were arrested in the Beaverton area in August.

Investigators said they were responsible for the death of 30-year-old Daniel Cohen, who was reported missing by his family to the Portland Police Bureau in early April.

His body was found in Lane County and an autopsy determined he died of homicidal violence.

Few details were released about the investigation, but detectives connected Atkinson and Jirasek to the case. Police said the suspects also had unrelated warrants for their arrests.

Atkinson pleaded guilty Monday to charges of abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

She was sentenced to six months in jail with the possibility of early release into a drug treatment program. She must also serve five years probation.

Jirasek is scheduled to face trail in September 2018 on charges of murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, tampering with a witness, hindering prosecution, possession of a stolen vehicle, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

