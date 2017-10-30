Portland veteran celebrating ruling against Trump's transgender military ban

Transgender service members celebrated a victory Monday with a federal judge blocking President Donald Trump’s ban on their ability to serve in the U.S. military.

The ruling is temporary, pending an appeal. It’s in response to a lawsuit filed by transgender military service members after Trump tweeted that transgender people would no longer be able to serve in the military.

Shannon Scott is a transgender Air Force veteran living in Portland. She was heartbroken when Trump announced the ban in July.



She is cautiously optimistic about Monday's ruling and thinks it could be the first step in defeating the ban all together.



“While this does temporarily block the discharge of those service members and that is fantastic – as it should be – we still have a long ways to go in making sure this is a permanent solution,” said Scott. “And the solution is inclusive, truly, to all of our transgender service members.”



Government lawyers tried to have the service members’ lawsuit dismissed, saying Trump’s new policy wasn’t finalized yet. But a federal judge disagreed and added that the plaintiffs will likely be successful with their legal efforts.

