Deputies: French bulldog puppy stolen in Clark County recovered in Portland

A French bulldog puppy that was stolen in Clark County has been recovered in Portland, according to deputies.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Detective’s Unit reported Monday that they had located Annie, a 9-week-old puppy, near Southeast 155th Avenue and Division Street in Portland.

Detectives recovered the dog after seeing the suspect leave a home at that location.

The suspect voluntarily released the dog to detectives and Annie was returned to her rightful owner.

Deputies said charges are being filed against the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Jamie Homsley, with the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office.

The owner of the dog told FOX 12 that she was trying to sell the bulldog puppy and had been in contact with a woman claiming to be a potential buyer for two weeks.

They met at a Chevron station in Battle Ground, but the owner said the woman tried to use fake $100 bills and then grabbed the dog, tossed the dog to a woman in her car and drove off.

Deputies said investigative leads led them to the location of the suspect and the dog.

