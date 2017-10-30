NE Portland porch package thief caught on camera

A brazen thief was caught on camera stealing a package from the porch of a northeast Portland home in the middle of the day.

The theft occurred at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday near Northeast Tillamook Street and Williams Avenue.

The victims said they set up surveillance cameras in hopes of deterring theft, but they’ve now been targeted twice in the last month.

Kaytie Cunningham said she wants the public to get a look at the suspect, and she also hopes delivery drivers and neighbors will watch out for each other to stop future thefts.

“It’s almost like it’s becoming too common,” Cunningham said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect from the surveillance is asked to contact Portland police.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.