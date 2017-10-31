Credit cards stolen from cars at Beaverton gym used to buy $10K in gift cards

Credit cards stolen from vehicles parked at a Beaverton gym were used to buy nearly $10,000 in gift cards, according to police.

The Beaverton Police Department reported multiple cars were broken into at the VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa on the 13900 block of Southwest Meridian Street on Monday.

A surveillance image of two suspects was released by investigators.

Police said the suspects used credit cards stolen during the car prowls to buy thousands of dollars worth of gift cards at area Target stores.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact the Beaverton Police Department.

3/3:Thieves know that we all spend time in places like stores, movie theaters, and gyms. NEVER leave valuables inside your car. (PA) — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) October 31, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.