Credit cards stolen from cars at Beaverton gym used to buy $10K - KPTV - FOX 12

Credit cards stolen from cars at Beaverton gym used to buy $10K in gift cards

Posted: Updated:
Surveillance image of theft suspects released by Beaverton Police Department. Surveillance image of theft suspects released by Beaverton Police Department.
BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

Credit cards stolen from vehicles parked at a Beaverton gym were used to buy nearly $10,000 in gift cards, according to police.

The Beaverton Police Department reported multiple cars were broken into at the VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa on the 13900 block of Southwest Meridian Street on Monday.

A surveillance image of two suspects was released by investigators.

Police said the suspects used credit cards stolen during the car prowls to buy thousands of dollars worth of gift cards at area Target stores.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact the Beaverton Police Department.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.