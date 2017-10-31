Top-seeded Timbers play Dynamo to 0-0 draw in West semis

A North Carolina couple is charged with felony child abuse after maggots were found in the diaper of an 18-month-old baby, one of seven children in their care, police said.More >
Detroit police recently told the parents of a woman reported missing in 2009 that investigators actually found her body in 2010 and later buried her unidentified remains.More >
A United States Navy Sailor from Indian Trail and his pregnant wife are currently recovering in the hospital after an alleged shooting incident Saturday night.More >
A woman has pleaded guilty to charges including abuse of a corpse, while another suspect faces murder charges for the death of a Portland man whose body was found in Lane County.More >
At 69 years old, Homer Williams has finally found what he's been searching for his entire life: a family and a home to call his own. "It's like Heaven."More >
A 12-year-old Virginia boy suffered minor injuries when he jumped out of a moving car after being abducted at gunpoint, police said.More >
The loss of a fallen hero from Oregon City left his mother to pick up the pieces and figure out how to make something so tragic into an act of real change.More >
Portland police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a park Tuesday morning.More >
The Beaverton Police Department reported multiple cars were broken into at the VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa on Monday.More >
Jeff Attinella had two saves to help the Portland Timbers to a 0-0 draw with the Houston Dynamo on Monday night in the opener of their Western Conference semifinal.More >
Already the top-seed in the Western Conference playoffs, the Timbers now have their first date for the postseason.More >
Rip City met Soccer City recently as Portland Trail Blazer Moe Harkless became an honorary member of the press as a still photographer at a Portland Timbers match.More >
Darren Mattocks scored early in the second half to give the Portland Timbers a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday in their regular-season finale.More >
Adrianna Franch, the goalkeeper for the Portland Thorns, has been named the National Women’s Soccer League Goalkeeper of the year for the 2017 season.More >
A fundraising effort by the Portland Timbers and the Portland Thorns FC has helped raise more than $46,000 to help with the response efforts to the Eagle Creek Fire.More >
Sebastian Blanco scored a pair of second-half goals to lead the Portland Timbers over D.C. United 4-0 on Sunday.More >
Students across the Portland metro area took part in International Walk and Bike to School Day, with students in Tigard being joined by retired Timbers player Jack Jewsbury.More >
Valeri Qazaishvili had a goal and an assist to lead the San Jose Earthquakes to a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.More >
The spotlight at Sunday’s match at Providence Park was shared by two members of the Timbers squad – a midfielder with a knack for finding the net and a new goalie who won over the hearts of fans.More >
