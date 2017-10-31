Deputies searching for missing hunter near Estacada

Deputies and search and rescue crews are looking for a lost hunter last seen around Hideaway Lake near Estacada.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office received a report Monday morning that 34-year-old Nicholas David Benim of Molalla had not been seen since 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Benim had been hunting with a group when he split off. He was expected to return after a few hours.

The sheriff’s office, along with teams from Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue, US Forest Service, Mountain Wave Communications and Mountain Wave Canine, immediately began search efforts.

Team has been assisting with the search for Nicholas Benim since last night. We have a comms team and 3 K9 teams in the field searching now. pic.twitter.com/OrfNO6O6j7 — Mountain Wave SAR (@MountainWaveSAR) October 31, 2017

Deputies said Benim was last seen wearing a bright orange jacket and tan Carhartt-style pants with a backpack.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the sheriff’s tip line by calling 503-723-4949 or by using the online form at Clackamas.US. Anyone submitting a tip is also asked to use case number #28701.

