Hunter missing for days in Clackamas County wilderness found safe

A hunter missing for days in the Clackamas County wilderness has been found safe.

Nicholas David Benim, 34, of Molalla, was last seen at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Benim had been hunting when he split off from his group near Hideaway Lake in the Estacada area. He was expected to return after a few hours, but never made it back.

Crews from multiple agencies began searching for him after he was reported missing.

By 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, Mountain Wave Search and Rescue and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office reported Benim had been found and he was OK.

Missing subject Nick Benim located and OK — Mountain Wave SAR (@MountainWaveSAR) November 1, 2017

Deputies said Benim was found west of the main search area by a U.S. Forest Service employee.

No other details were immediately released. FOX 12 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.