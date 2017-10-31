Hunter missing for days in Clackamas County wilderness found saf - KPTV - FOX 12

Hunter missing for days in Clackamas County wilderness found safe

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

A hunter missing for days in the Clackamas County wilderness has been found safe.

Nicholas David Benim, 34, of Molalla, was last seen at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Benim had been hunting when he split off from his group near Hideaway Lake in the Estacada area. He was expected to return after a few hours, but never made it back.

Crews from multiple agencies began searching for him after he was reported missing.

By 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, Mountain Wave Search and Rescue and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office reported Benim had been found and he was OK.

Deputies said Benim was found west of the main search area by a U.S. Forest Service employee. 

No other details were immediately released. FOX 12 will update this story as more information becomes available.

