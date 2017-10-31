On the Go with Joe at Oregon City’s Heppner Holiday House

One Oregon City homeowner has combined Halloween frights with nautical fun to create an amazing display.

Mike Heppner has been creating the elaborate display at his home for four years, and he told FOX 12 it takes between 11 and 15 days to put together.

One of the more amazing facts about the display is that most of it was built by Heppner himself.

The display is about more than just scares. For the second year, Heppner is collecting canned food items for the Oregon Food Bank.

The display starts at 6 p.m. and can be found on Coho Way.

