On the Go with Joe at Oregon City’s Heppner Holiday House

One Oregon City homeowner has combined Halloween frights with nautical fun to create an amazing display.More >
Many people will be heading to a popular comedy club in Portland this Halloween, but they won’t be there for the jokes.More >
Nearly two decades after “Halloweentown” aired on TV, the movie comes alive in St. Helens each year.More >
Learning history can be fun, especially when it involves games.More >
With Halloween around the corner, Joe V. got a superhero transformation.More >
The Portland Trail Blazers are off to a strong start this NBA season, and Tuesday night they finally have a chance to play in front of their hometown fans.More >
Pumpkins are more for just eating and carving, they can also be boats.More >
Halloween is creeping up, and a and a spooky tradition is having a scream at the Veterans Memorial.More >
The Retro Gaming Expo is back at the Oregon Convention Center this weekend. Fans of classic games will find a free-play arcade, games for sale and plenty of industry guests.More >
Fall means plenty of foods are in season, including crisp apples. Joe V. spent the morning with Portland Cider Company, which is asking the public for donations.More >
A North Carolina couple is charged with felony child abuse after maggots were found in the diaper of an 18-month-old baby, one of seven children in their care, police said.More >
Detroit police recently told the parents of a woman reported missing in 2009 that investigators actually found her body in 2010 and later buried her unidentified remains.More >
A United States Navy Sailor from Indian Trail and his pregnant wife are currently recovering in the hospital after an alleged shooting incident Saturday night.More >
A woman has pleaded guilty to charges including abuse of a corpse, while another suspect faces murder charges for the death of a Portland man whose body was found in Lane County.More >
At 69 years old, Homer Williams has finally found what he's been searching for his entire life: a family and a home to call his own. "It's like Heaven."More >
A 12-year-old Virginia boy suffered minor injuries when he jumped out of a moving car after being abducted at gunpoint, police said.More >
The loss of a fallen hero from Oregon City left his mother to pick up the pieces and figure out how to make something so tragic into an act of real change.More >
Portland police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a park Tuesday morning.More >
The Beaverton Police Department reported multiple cars were broken into at the VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa on Monday.More >