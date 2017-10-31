Trick-or-treating and more: Halloween events planned around Portland metro

Still looking to make Halloween a treat? There are plenty of events going on in the Portland metro area for seasonal fun Tuesday, here are some options.

Trick-or-treating:

The Woodburn Premium Outlets from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Fancy That in Hillsboro from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Portland’s Northeast Alberta Street from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Portland’s Northwest 23rd Avenue from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Portland’s Belmont District from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Portland’s North Mississippi Avenue from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tigard’s Main Street from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For safe trick-or-treating, Portland Fire & Rescue has several tips.

Haunted Houses:

FrightTown opens at 7 p.m.

The Fear PDX opens at 7 p.m.

Fearlandia opens at 7 p.m.

The House of Shadows opens at 7 p.m. MORE’s Molly Riehl visited the full-contact terror experience last week.

An Oregon City man decorates his house for the public every year, and was inspired by a certain Disney franchise for 2017. Joe V. went by his home to see the savvy display that also supports a good cause. Visitors can stop by starting at 6 p.m.

More:

The MAiZE at The Pumpkin Patch on Sauvie Island opens at 10 a.m.

Nicoli’s Grill & Sports Bar in Lake Oswego is hosting “Halloween Boowling” starting at noon.

Portland Cider Company is hosting a “Halloween Game Night” starting at 5:30 p.m.

McMenamins Mission Theater is showing two screenings of “Shaun of the Dead.”

For more information on events, check out the FOX 12 event calendar, which is constantly updated with happenings around Portland.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.