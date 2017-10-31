Car driven into front of Fairview apartment

Deputies were responding to a crash early Tuesday morning where a car drove into an apartment in Fairview.

The incident happened at the Fairview Oaks Woods apartments in the 22700 block of Northeast Halsey just after 6:30 a.m.

The family living in the apartment told FOX 12 no one was injured when the car came crashing through a sliding glass door into their kitchen.

Here’s a look inside the apartment. Some fish in a bowl on the counter somehow were undisturbed pic.twitter.com/z18LDUbd2e — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) October 31, 2017

Deputies said a 13-year-old and a 9-year-old were in the home at the time of the incident but were in back rooms away from the crash.

Wow. What a mess. The family says they’ve lived here 12 years. They say the sink & plumbing stopped the car from going further pic.twitter.com/IaD0Xe34bd — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) October 31, 2017

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, according to deputies. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

