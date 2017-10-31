Car driven into front of Fairview apartment - KPTV - FOX 12

Car driven into front of Fairview apartment

Posted: Updated:
FAIRVIEW, OR (KPTV) -

Deputies were responding to a crash early Tuesday morning where a car drove into an apartment in Fairview.

The incident happened at the Fairview Oaks Woods apartments in the 22700 block of Northeast Halsey just after 6:30 a.m.

The family living in the apartment told FOX 12 no one was injured when the car came crashing through a sliding glass door into their kitchen.

Deputies said a 13-year-old and a 9-year-old were in the home at the time of the incident but were in back rooms away from the crash.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, according to deputies. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

