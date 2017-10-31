Deputies: Inexperienced driver crashes into Fairview apartment

A driver who didn’t know how to drive crashed through a Fairview apartment Tuesday morning while two kids were inside getting ready for school, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the 35-year-old woman also didn’t have a license, and accidentally hit the gas pedal when she meant to step on the brake.

The kids were in a back bedroom and didn’t get hurt, deputies said.

The driver was also uninjured, but she was checked by a responding medic.

The car smashed through a glass patio door about 6:40 a.m., plowing through a table and wall before stopping in the kitchen at the Fairview Oaks Apartments off Northeast Halsey Street.

Here’s a look inside the apartment. Some fish in a bowl on the counter somehow were undisturbed pic.twitter.com/z18LDUbd2e — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) October 31, 2017

Neighbor Christopher Pennington was getting his own children ready for school when his neighbors’ children came running over for help.

“We just hear banging on the door and we open the door, and they are were just screaming and crying,” Pennington said, adding it was tough to understand what the kids were saying because they were so upset.

“We thought they were saying someone was in their house,” Pennington said.

He went outside and could hardly believe his eyes.

“When you first come up and look at the car – it just smelled bad – you just thought the car was going to blow up,” Pennington said. “It was bad, real bad.”

Wow. What a mess. The family says they’ve lived here 12 years. They say the sink & plumbing stopped the car from going further pic.twitter.com/IaD0Xe34bd — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) October 31, 2017

“I thought someone was up under the car because a lot of them live there, but thankfully it was just them two,” Pennington said.

The parents of the children didn’t want to go on camera, but told FOX 12 they had just left for work, and their 13-year-old and 9-year-old were in a bedroom, grabbing supplies and about to head to school.

Neighbor Kelley Erickson knows the family well, and said she was amazed the children weren’t in the front room by the kitchen.

“Thank gosh they were in the back room because they’re usually sitting at that kitchen table every morning,” Erickson said.

Deputies said the woman was ticketed for driving without a license and careless driving.

They said the woman did have insurance to cover the damages.

The residents of the apartment told FOX 12 that managers are now putting them in another apartment of the complex.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.