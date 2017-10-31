Body found in SE Portland park determined to be accidental death, likely from bike fall

The body of a man found in a southeast Portland park was determined to be an accidental death, likely from the man falling off his bicycle, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to Colonel Summers Park near Southeast 20th and Belmont Street at 7:43 a.m. Tuesday.

Homicide detectives, forensic teams and personnel from the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene.

The park and nearby streets were closed for the investigation.

On Wednesday, an autopsy ruled the death of Boyd Littell, 40, of Portland, to be an accident.

Investigators believe he died after falling off his bike. Foul play is not suspected in Littell’s death.

No other information was released by police about this case.

