Police investigating body found in east Portland park

Portland police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in a park Tuesday morning.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to Colonel Summers Park near Southeast Belmont Street and Southeast 20th Avenue after receiving reports of an unresponsive man lying in the park.

When the officers and medical personnel arrived at the park, they determined the man had died.

Homicide detectives, forensic teams and personnel from the Oregon State Medical Examiner's office are responding to the scene.

Officers have also closed Southeast 20th Avenue from Southeast Belmont Street to Southeast Taylor Street while the investigation is underway.

