Reward offered in 2013 Portland killing

Crime Stoppers of Oregon and the Portland Police Bureau are asking for the public’s help in solving a 2013 killing.

Officers said the body of 32-year-old Jose Manuel Alvarez-Madrigal was found in a car in the 3800 block of Northeast Shaver Street just after 10 a.m. on October 31, 2013.

The Oregon State Medical determined Alvarez-Madrigal died from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say no witnesses have come forward and that there is no suspect information in the case.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards for information that leads to an arrest, and information about any unsolved homicide is eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.

To submit a tip, people can text 823HELP followed by the tip to the number 274637, share the tip at CrimeStoppersOfOregon.com, call 503-823-4357 or download the TipSubmit smartphone app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

